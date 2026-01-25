Jaaved Jaaferi says he switched off other artistic pursuits on ‘Mayasabha’

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Actor Jaaved Jaaferi, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Mayasabha’, has shared that he switched off his other artistic fronts while working on the film.

The actor has worked in different capacities in the industry, but whenever he steps into a new project, he makes it a point to stick to what’s required from him.

The actor told IANS, “Being an actor, the rights you have are limited. I don’t step into that space where I disrespect the writer or the director. The writer has spent who knows how many years sitting and thinking, putting in so much effort. You read it, and in one day you'll say, ‘Boss, I’ll do it this way’. A director creates a whole world, you as an actor cannot override that. That's why you ask questions. ‘Why this, why not that?’And when you get the right answer, you can't go on an ego trip. They wrote it, they have lived with that character”.

He further mentioned, “So they understand why he would do that, why that movement would happen. But beyond that, my duty as an actor is to take this character, as the director envisioned it, to that place. And if I can do something new, I'll also give options. So for me as an actor, this is my duty, my responsibility, to see if I can do it this way. So sometimes what happens is, the director says, ‘I wrote this’, and then they feel, ‘No, no, this is going off track. He can't smile. Don't make that gesture because it's breaking the character’”, he added.

‘Mayasabha’ is set to release in cinemas on January 30, 2026.

