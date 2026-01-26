Jaaved Jaaferi reveals the biggest reason behind coming up with ‘Boogie Woogie’

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Actor Jaaved Jaaferi, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Mayasabha’, has spoken up on his nurturing side as an artiste.

Jaaved Jaaferi has an illustrious career as a multi-hyphenate delivering equally well on all fronts. He was one of the custodians behind the dance reality show, ‘Boogie Woogie’ inspiring an entire generation.

The actor spoke with IANS recently, and shared that he had his own reasons for taking up the fostering and creative pursuits.

He told IANS, “‘Boogie Woogie’, we also wanted to see India. It is our wish as well. We want to see talent. But, through talent. I have seen the whole of India. What is India? Coming to that stage. Families, thought-processes, poverty, wealth, and Hardwork. All that is on that platform”.

He further spoke about the iconic Japanese game show, ‘Takeshi's Castle’ in which his voice enchanted the millennials.

He said, “‘Takeshi's Castle’, it only had my voice. But, the child enjoys it, I enjoy it. There was no money. Very less money. But, I did it. No problem. So, you do many things. For artistic satisfaction. Some things are. Running a house. You know. So, when you are at that point. When you have so much. That you don't have to worry about running a house”.

Earlier, the actor had shared that he switched off his other artistic fronts while working on the film. The actor has worked in different capacities in the industry, but whenever he steps into a new project, he makes it a point to stick to what’s required from him.

The actor earlier told IANS, “Being an actor, the rights you have are limited. I don’t step into that space where I disrespect the writer or the director. The writer has spent who knows how many years sitting and thinking, putting in so much effort. You read it, and in one day you'll say, ‘Boss, I’ll do it this way’. A director creates a whole world, you as an actor cannot override that. That's why you ask questions. ‘Why this, why not that?’And when you get the right answer, you can't go on an ego trip. They wrote it, they have lived with that character”.

“So they understand why he would do that, why that movement would happen. But beyond that, my duty as an actor is to take this character, as the director envisioned it, to that place. And if I can do something new, I'll also give options. So for me as an actor, this is my duty, my responsibility, to see if I can do it this way. So sometimes what happens is, the director says, ‘I wrote this’, and then they feel, ‘No, no, this is going off track. He can't smile. Don't make that gesture because it's breaking the character’”, he added.

