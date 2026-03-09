Iulia Vantur says Salman Khan’s mother Salma Khan & Helen ‘taught her to live with courage’

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Singer and Bollywood personality Iulia Vantur shared heartwarming, unseen pictures with close friend and Bollywood megastar Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan, veteran actress Helen and his niece Ayat Sharma on the eve of International Women’s Day.

Iulia, who is often rumoured to be dating Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, on the 8th of March, posted many pictures on the social media while celebrating Salma Khan, Helen, little Ayat and her own mother, and said that they taught her to ‘live with courage, compassion and kindness.’

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Behind every strong person is a stronger woman who raised them. I’m a blessed daughter And from them I ve learned how to live with courage, kindness, compassion and strength. Happy Women’s Day to the women who made me feel (sic).”

The first picture shows Iulia warmly leaning over Salma Khan who is seated on a couch, and smiling for the camera.

In another picture, Iulia is seen posing with Ayat and veteran actress Helen, with all three smiling for the camera.

Lulia also shared a picture with her own mother where they are seen smiling and hugging each other.

For the uninitiated, Iulia and Salman Khan have been at the centre of dating rumours for several years now. Though neither Iulia nor Salman have publicly confirmed their relationship.

But Salman is always seen promoting Lulia's work and projects through posts on his social media account.

Earlier, Iulia Vantur had revealed the best advice she got from Salman Khan.

Speaking during an exclusive conversation with IANS, Iulia shared that Salman had told her to just be herself.

When asked about the best advice she got from Salman, Iulia told IANS, "I think the best advice he ever gave me is "Just be yourself, don't do much, just be there and be true to yourself", because that will cross the camera."

When asked if she would be collaborating with Salman anytime soon, Iulia replied with a "No", followed by a laugh.

Explaining the reason, she added, "I love his work. I respect his work. He has left a legacy for all of us. 35 years of beautiful work that has created opportunities for so many actors. But I feel every time he is trying to help someone, sometimes people tend to go against it, and I am not here to take advantage of anybody.”

She added, “I am not here to take advantage of any link. I am here to create beautiful projects with my own creativity and talent. I work on creating my own identity.”

