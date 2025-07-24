Iulia Vantur reveals her this year’s birthday gift was ‘immaterial’

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) As she celebrates her 45th on Thursday, actress-singer Iulia Vantur shared that she likes to spend the occasion with her loved ones and revealed that her “greatest gift” this year was “immaterial”.

Iulia shares, “This birthday was more than just a celebration, it was a reunion of hearts. While I was expecting the joy of seeing my childhood friends, the true surprise came wrapped in love, my mom’s unexpected arrival.”

“Her presence completed the family circle in the most beautiful way. Surrounded by the people who matter most, both here and from afar, I was reminded that the most precious gifts in life aren't things, they're moments, memories, and the people who make them.”

She opened up about the joy of indulging in traditional cuisine.

“Adding a taste of home with Romanian cuisine alongside Indian flavors made it all the more special. This year, my greatest gift was immaterial, yet it filled every corner of my heart,” said Iulia.

Iulia shared intimate gatherings on such occasions and reminded her of what actually matters.

“We end up singing, dancing, cracking jokes, reliving old memories, and making fun of each other in a playful manner - and all of it makes me realize that these moments are worth everything,” she added.

On the work front, Iulia is all geared up to make her acting debut with ‘Echoes of Us’, an upcoming short film. Directed by Joe Rajan, the film will feature Iulia in a key role alongside Deepak Tijori and Spanish actress Alessandra Whelan Merediz.

The plot details are currently kept under wraps, the film is expected to explore emotional connection and personal transformation. 'Echoes Of Us' is produced by actress Pooja Batra in collaboration with Alliance Media Pty Ltd.

Born in Romania, Iulia was previously a TV presenter. She made her singing debut in India with Himesh Reshammiya's Every Night And Day. She later lent her vocal prowess for tracks in Salman Khan’s films such as “Radhe”, “Sultan” and “Race 3”.

--IANS

dc/