It's a wrap for Varun Dhawan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 'Main phir se aa raha hoon'

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) It's a wrap for Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor's romantic entertainer "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari", made under the direction of Shashank Khaitan.

Varun shared the exciting update by dropping some fun behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the sets with co-stars Janhvi, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and their director.

"SUNNY SANSKARI KI TULSI KUMARI is done!!! Mein phir se aa raha hoon @shashankkhaitan ki direction mein...oct 2nd", Varun wrote on his official Instagram handle.

Reacting to the post, the leading lady, Janhvi, commented, "Mera sunny sabse sanskari".

Additionally, Janhvi, Khaitan, Rohit, and Sanya shared a joint post saying: "We had too much fun making this, and you’re going to have too much fun watching it. Mark your calendars for October 2 coz it’s going to be too hot to handle!!! #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari #2ndOct."

They were all seen posing for a joint photo, along with Varun, wearing their respective character t-shirts with the banner "It's a wrap, almost" in the backdrop.

Akshay Oberoi, who will also be seen playing a crucial role in “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”, termed the vibrant and lively atmosphere on set as “fun joint family experience.”

Sharing his experience during the shoot, Akshay said: “Working on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has truly been a one-of-a-kind experience.”

“The energy on set has been nothing short of electric, and collaborating with Varun, Janhvi, Sanya, and Rohit has been an absolute joy. And, of course, having Karan Johar produce and Shashank Khaitan direct this project ensures that the film is filled with heart, laughter, and entertainment. I can’t wait for people to experience the magic we’ve created,” he added.

“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" postponed several times, is finally slated to reach the cinema halls on October 2.

Earlier, it was scheduled for a theatrical release on September 12.

The film marks Varun and Janhvi's second collaboration after their 2023 outing "Bawaal".

