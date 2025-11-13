It's a wrap for Kiccha Sudeep's 'Mark' after more than 100 days of immense hard work

Chennai, Nov 13 (IANS) It's a wrap for Sandalwood actor Kiccha Sudeep's upcoming mass action entertainer "Mark" after more than 100 days of immense hard work and numerous call sheets.

Sharing a group picture with all those who have been a part of the journey, Kiccha Sudeep revealed that "Mark" is a result of a collective effort, and working towards their goal one day at a time.

The 'Brahma 2' actor penned on social media, "On 7 July, our team set out with one intention: to accomplish what at the start seemed impossible. A huge mission to complete in minimal time. What made it possible was not the effort of just a few, but the hard work of every single person on the team. (sic)"

Kiccha Sudeep shared that every team member woke up each day with one purpose, worked together with one focus, and gave their all, overcoming every hurdle until the goal was reached.

"#MarkTheFilm wraps after around 110 days of immense hard work and countless call sheets. We’ve completed major CG, the background score, dubbing, and the most of the post-production work. Recalling this journey gives us chills. How did we dare, and how did we achieve it? Limitless love and applause to the entire family of Mark. (Red heart emoji) As the team always said,, "AS PROMISED... THIS CHRISTMAS (Red heart and hug emojis)," his post concluded.

"Mark" has been made under the direction of Vijay Karthikeyaa, who also helmed Kiccha Sudeep in 2024 hit ‘Max".

Apart from Kichcha Sudeep, the core cast of the drama also includes Naveen Chandra, Deepshikha, Yogi Babu, and Gopalkrishna Deshpande, along with others.

Produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films, the movie features music scored by Ajaneesh Loknath.

While Shekar Chandra has looked after the camera work of the drama, Ganesh Babu is the head of the editing department.

"Mark" is expected to get a theatrical release during Christmas this year.

