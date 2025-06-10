It is because of Sekhar Kammula that I did 'Kuberaa', says Dhanush

Chennai, June 10 (IANS) Calling Sekhar Kammula, the director of his upcoming film 'Kuberaa', "a great person", actor Dhanush on Tuesday said that he chose to do film because of his director.

Participating in an event organised to release the single 'Pippi Pippi Dum Dum Dum' from his film 'Kuberaa' in Mumbai, Dhanush shared his experience of working on the film.

" I heard I had to stand in the sun. I had to do a lot of research...All those are lies...I just had to follow my director. Sekhar sir was brilliant. He taught me the nuances. He made life very easy for me. It is a very different character from what I have played before and I enjoyed the challenge," the actor admitted candidly.

The actor, who spoke highly of his director Sekhar Kammula, reiterated what he had said of him earlier.

"Sekhar sir is a fantastic human being. you will not meet a person like him. He is so clean, so pure and with such a good heart. You make a lot of films, you meet a lot of people. When you meet someone like Sekhar Kammula, you feel the travel is worth it. It is because of this man that I did this film. He narrated for just 20 minutes. I loved his energy, positivity and approach. I love his honesty towards making his films or as a human being. Sekhar is a great person," he said.

Stating that Kubera was a very, very special film for him, the actore disclosed that this film was very close to his heart.

"It was a fantastic experience shooting for this film. We shot in dumpyards and garbage trucks.Every experience teaches you somehting," he said.

Apart from Nagarjuna and Dhanush, the film also features Jim Sarbh and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. The film is keenly awaited as this is the first time that National-award winning actor Dhanush is joining hands with ace filmmaker Sekhar Kammula.

On the technical front, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad, who is riding high on the success of his recent releases.

‘Kuberaa’ has cinematography by Niketh Bommi. Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre are the production designers of the film, which has been co-written by Chaithanya Pingali. Costumes for the film have been designed by Kavya Sriram and Poorvaa Jain. Kubera is being bankrolled by Suniel Naran and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.

