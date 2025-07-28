Ishwak Singh on his most powerful scene from Mitti: 'That moment is going to stay with me forever'

Mumbai: The recently released web series, "Mitti" has managed to strike a chord with the audience, and one of the major reasons is its heartfelt story about returning to one’s roots.

"Mitti" shares the heartfelt tale of a city-based advertising executive, Raghav (Played by Ishwak Singh), who decides to pay a visit to his ancestral village after the passing of his grandfather.

As he comes back, he is faced with countless memories, guilt, and the quiet dignity of those who never left their hometown.

Soon, Raghav is forced to reckon with the question of legacy, community, and the power of choosing to stay when it’s easier to leave.

Shedding light on his experience of shooting for Alok Kumar Dwivedi and Gaganjeet Singh's directorial, Ishwak, spoke about the one scene that left a deep imprint on him.

The actor shared that he absolutely loved the show.

"Every minute of it is beautifully captured — a true masterpiece, and I think many people have called it that for good reason. But one moment that really stayed with me is the rain scene, when Raghav screams and breaks down after losing his crop."

Ishwak revealed that the scene reminded him of how our farmers suffer in silence — season after season — and still find a way to start again.

"That visual, that moment, is going to stay with me forever," he added.

Ishwak earlier disclosed that "Mitti" moved him the moment he read the script.

He said, "It’s rare to find stories that feel this personal and universal at the same time. Raghav’s journey reminded me of the values we often leave behind in pursuit of success, and how reconnecting with our roots can be the most powerful kind of healing."

Aside from Ishwak, the project also stars Shruti Sharma, Alka Amin, Yogendra Tiku, and Diksha Juneja in significant roles, along with others.

"Mitti" is currently streaming on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS