Ishitta Arun shares a memory of Dharmendra playing Antakshari with sons Sunny and Bobby

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actress- singer Ishitta Arun shared a heartwarming memory of spending an unforgettable afternoon with Dharmendra and his sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol.

From singing Antakshari and enjoying parathas to sharing laughter and even a playful arm-wrestling match, Ishitta fondly recalled the warmth, generosity, and timeless charm of the veteran actor. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress posted a rare and throwback video from 2007 where Dharmendra could be seen starting a game of antakshari. In the video, everyone at the table smiled as Bobby, initially bashful and hesitant, finally joined in. Dharmendra sang one song after another with joyful abandon, keeping the game going effortlessly. He was also seen reciting one of his own shayaris and engaging in playful arm wrestling.

For the caption, Ishitta Arun wrote, “One quiet afternoon in 2007, I got to meet the man behind the legend - Dharamji. The music lover, the poet, the person. And honestly, that afternoon was anything but quiet - it was full of laughter and music, with his two sons beside him.

We sat in the English countryside eating parathas, singing Antakshari (correction: he sang all the songs and won hands down ), listening to his shairi, and even arm-wrestling - where he let me “win” with that familiar twinkle in his eye. What stayed with me was how easy he made everyone feel - like you’d known him forever. His generosity wasn’t loud; it was the kind you felt.”

She added, “People will call this a loss to the industry - and it is - but to me, it feels like a loss to humanity. My thoughts are with his family, and the millions who loved him and were touched by his presence - just like I was on that afternoon. Dua dil meri, har dil se adaa ho jaaye. Mohabbat… faqr-e-mohabbat, mazhab bas pyaar ho jaaye. Dil-e-jahaan se mit jaayen sarhaddon ki kharāshen, Har watan ka har insaan sara jahaan ho jaaye.” (sic)

The video dates back to 2007, captured in the English countryside during an IIFA Awards shoot.

--IANS

ps/