Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Seth shares their ‘secret’ behind managing two little kids

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Actress Ishita Dutta, on Wednesday took to her social media account to share the secret behind managing two toddlers.

The actress shared a picture featuring herself along with her husband Vatsal Seth enjoying their quality time with a ‘strong cup of coffee’.

She wrote, “For those asking…How we are managing 2 kids… this is our secret. That strong cup of coffee.”

The actress who was recently away from her children for the shoot of her upcoming movie Drishyam 3, had expressed her happiness as she geared up to return to her children after being away from them for work.

Sharing a picture of her coffee time at the airport, Ishita wrote, “Time doesn’t really fly by when you are away from your kids… Finally time to head back Can’t wait to hug my babies.”

Earlier, Ishita who was missing her babies while she was away from them for work, had taken to her social media account to express how much she was missing them.

She wrote, “Missing my babies so, so much… They, on the other hand, seem perfectly fine. Vaayu is only interested in what I’m eating and Vedaa is too small to even register that I’m away.”

She added, “I was so anxious, constantly wondering how they’d deal without me. But here’s the truth I’m slowly learning – kids are far more resilient than we give them credit for. Maybe this separation is harder on the mother than the children. And maybe that’s okay too.”

For the uninitiated, Ishita and her actor husband, Vatsal Sheth, embraced parenthood for the second time in June 2025 as they welcomed their daughter Veda.

Announcing the arrival of their little bundle of joy on social media, the couple posted a picture of Ishita holding the baby in her arms, while Vatsal and their son Vaayu posed next to the baby girl.

“From two to four hearts beating as one. Our family is now complete. Blessed with a baby girl," the caption on the post read. They are also parents to a three year-old baby boy, Vaayu who was born in 2023.

