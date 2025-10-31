Ishita Dutta & son Vaayu's Halloween includes 'Skeleton with whiskers'

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Actress Ishita Dutta and her son Vaayu decided to celebrate Halloween in their own style.

The 'Drishyam' actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram account and posted an adorable photo with little Vaayu in the car. Posing with her mommy dear, the little munchkin was seen flaunting his whiskers. He was also seen wearing a skeleton outfit, keeping in tune with the spirit of Halloween.

"Skeleton with whiskers...(laughing with tears emoji) Oh there is a story....(sic)," Ishita wrote the caption.

On Tuesday, Ishita uploaded a glimpse of her son Vaayu's play date.

Her social media post showed little Vaayu and her friend working on their guitar skills. We could see a guitar placed on the floor, while the two kids attempted to play a melody.

Ishita simply wrote the caption, "Play time".

Ishita's feed is full of such lovely pictures and videos of her kids. She recently dropped a video from the Durga puja celebration in which she can be seen offering prayers to Maa Durga along with her children.

In the meantime, Ishita recently decided to take a short trip away from her kids and went to Pune with her parents. During her getaway, she enjoyed some lip-smacking delicacies and spa sessions.

However, missing her kids, Ishita also dealt with mom guilt.

Taking to social media, she uploaded a pic of herself enjoying coffee amidst beautiful scenery.

Disclosing that the mother in her suffered with a major guilt trip, Ishita penned “…some me time Sitting and doing nothing feels like such a luxury. It's almost weird not running around my kids — loving it, but missing it too. Keeping mom guilt aside and soaking in this quiet moment… So I can start fresh tomorrow and dive back into all the beautiful chaos that is my life (sic).”

--IANS

pm/