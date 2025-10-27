Ishita Dixit reveals painful twist in ‘Anupamaa’: Upcoming track will focus on Pari’s emotional turmoil

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actress Ishita Dixit, who plays the role of Pari in the show Anupamaa, has shared a glimpse into an emotional upcoming storyline.

Speaking about the new track, Ishita revealed, “In the upcoming episodes, Pari returns to the Shah house completely heartbroken after discovering the truth about her husband Raja’s affair with Ishani.”

She added: “Raja tries to make amends by coming to the Shah house with flowers, hoping to console her and win back her heart, but Pari stands firm and refuses to forgive him so easily. She’s deeply hurt and feels betrayed by someone she trusted the most.”

“However, the heartbreak doesn’t end there for Pari. Things take an even more painful turn when Moti Baa declares that Pari is no longer welcome in the Kothari house. This leaves Pari shattered, as she finds herself caught between love, betrayal, and rejection.”

The upcoming storyline in Anupamaa will showcase an emotionally powerful phase in Pari’s journey as she navigates betrayal and heartbreak, emerging stronger through pain.

Ishita concluded: “The upcoming track will focus on Pari’s emotional turmoil and how she gathers the strength to face this difficult phase of her life with dignity and courage.”

Anupamaa is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee. Rupali Ganguly plays the titular role and formerly starred Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna.

Since October 2024, the series stars Ganguly with Adrija Roy, who replaced Alisha Parveen Khan and Shivam Khajuria as second generation leads.

Earlier, the actress spoke about her part and had told IANS, “I adore Pari's positivity and strong moral compass, inspired by Anupamaa's guidance. Despite challenges, Pari remains confident and stands up for what's right. Her body positivity and resilience are traits I love portraying, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to bring her to life”.

--IANS

dc/