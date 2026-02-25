Ishaan Khatter says 'Love ya big brother' in a lovely birthday wish for Shahid Kapoor

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his actor brother Shahid Kapoor as he turned a year older on Wednesday.

The 'Dhadak' actor uploaded two photos with Shahid on his official Insta handle.

The first was a throwback pic of a young Shahid holding little Ishaan in his lap. Next was a recent click of the brother duo trying to recreate the same photo. The second snap seems to be from Shahid's birthday celebration as we could also see a birthday cake on the table.

Expressing his love for his big brother, Ishaan penned on the photo-sharing app, "What to even say.. not much has changed? Love ya big brother. Happy birthday.. Here’s to having each other’s back (or godi) always (sic)."

Ishaan and Shahid are often seen cheering one another on social media and also showering each other with love on special occasions.

For the unaware, Ishaan is Shahid's half-brother. While Shahid is the son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, Ishaan was born from Neelima's marriage to actor Rajesh Khattar.

Marking Shahid's special day, many prominent names from Bollywood compiled lovely wishes for him on social media.

Actress Genelia Deshmukh, who has worked with Shahid in the movie "Chance Pe Dance", uploaded a picture with the birthday star from her wedding to Riteish Deshmukh on Insta. The photo had the caption, “Dear Shahid, wishing you a year filled with victories, endless laughter, and everything that makes your heart happiest! Happy Birthday."

Also, Shahid's 'Vivaah' co-star, Amrita Rao, published a still from the hit drama on the Stories section of Instagram. However, Amrita had edited the photo, adding a cake and the text "Happy Birthday".

Actress Rakul Preet Singh also wished Shahid, saying, "Happy Birthday, Shahid! May this year elevate you to new heights and bring endless reasons to celebrate. Keep shining and keep killing it!"

