Isha Koppikar's “Rocketship” trailer promises a tear-jerking ode to maternal love and ambition

Mumbai Oct 7 (IANS) The trailer for Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar's next venture on the big screen, “Rocketship”, has finally launched, offering audiences their first glimpse.

The project is produced by Harmanraai Sehgal, who shared the trailer on his social media. Sharing a heartfelt caption, he wrote, "Every dream needs a push. Every journey needs love."

The project marks Isha Koppikar's return to the screen in a role that apparently will showcase her dramatic prowess as a mother supporting her daughter's aspirations. The trailer hints at a deeply moving narrative that explores the unbreakable bond between a mother's unwavering strength and a daughter's unshakeable dreams, setting the stage for a story that will resonate with families across the country.

The movie is a product of Subhash Ghai’s filmmaking students from his media institute, Whistling Woods. Isha Koppikar has taken on a transformative role in "Rocketship" that promises to touch souls and tug at heartstrings.

Isha's decision to participate in this diploma project stems from her work journey, and having built her own career from scratch without industry connections, she sees herself reflected in these ambitious students who are crafting their dreams from the ground up.

Earlier, talking about the same, the actress said, "When I was approached by the students, I was more than happy and willing to help them out with the project." These students have immense potential, and that became very evident when they narrated the story and the script to me. I relate to these kids because they are starting from scratch, just like I did. I had no godfather in the industry. So to see them build their dreams from the beginning is more than motivating and fulfilling for me.”

The first poster for "Rocketship" that was unveiled recently seems to be a heartwarming story with emphasis on the mother-daughter bond, with Isha Koppikar taking on a role that is specifically designed to melt viewers' hearts.

