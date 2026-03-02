Isha Koppikar says PM Narendra Modi has done the best PR

Mumbai March 2 (IANS) Actress Isha Koppikar has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done the best PR, stating that she has not seen any politician in India manage public communication the way he has.

Isha made the remarks while appearing on the podcast hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on YouTube, where she spoke about NaMo’s leadership and governance.

Speaking about the same, Isha Koppikar said, “There's one thing, the way the PM and his team have done the PR is incredible. I haven't seen any politician in India do it, the way Modi Ji has done it. His communication skills are incredible. ”

“For the betterment of the nation, he's had to go and meet different people from different countries, Presidents, bureaucrats, dignitaries. It must be very difficult,” she said.

“Also, I like the fact that Narendra Modi is very religious, very spiritual. There is a great need to reach such a position. The whole world's eyes are fixed on you. What will you do? What will be your next move? And all of this is so stressful” said Isha.

She added, “I have seen the lives of many politicians. There are lists of meetings. They have to go here at this time and that time, have to visit the state or the district, then have to go here to do ribbon cutting. You have to take a flight and then go there. Then you have to visit the state or the district. Then you have to come here. Oh my God!”

Harssh Limbachiyaa said, “I am fascinated with Narendra Modi knowing that he has a responsibility of 150 crores. Many of them say good things and some bad things. But if you sit in their place and think about how difficult it must be, you will realise it's not easy.”

He added, “We wake up in the morning and think what should we eat today? Where should we go? They wake up early in the morning and start working - this has to be signed, that work has to be done.”

Meanwhile, Bharti Singh expressed her desire to conduct an interview with Narendra Modi on her podcast channel.

–IANS

rd/