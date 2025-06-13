Isha Koppikar reflects on fragility of life after the horrific Air India crash

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Actress Isha Koppikar was left devastated after the Air India plane crash, leading to the death of more than 200 people.

Isha posted an emotional video on her Instagram account, offering a sincere tribute to the victims of the crash.

Expressing her grief for all those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident, and their loved ones, Isha was heard saying in the clip, "Kabhi kabhi zindagi aisa dard de jaati hai jinke koi shabd nahin hote. Ahmedabad mein hui plane durghatna ke khabar ne dil ko jhinjhor liya hai. Jaane kitne ghar ujad gaye, kitne sapne adhoore reh gaye. Un sabhi masoom zindagiyon ko meri dil se shradhanjali! Ishwar unhein apne charanon mein shanti de. Aur unke parivaron ke liye main yahi dua karti hoon ki unhein yeh asahniya peeda sahne ki shakti de. Hum sab unke saath hain. Om Shanti!" (Sometimes, life gives us pain so profound that words fall short. The news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad has deeply shaken my heart. So many families have been torn apart, so many dreams left unfulfilled. My heartfelt prayers go out to all those innocent lives. May God grant them peace in His embrace. And to their families, I pray they are given the strength to endure this unbearable pain and grief. We stand with them in this moment of sorrow.)

Reflecting on the fragility of life, she decided to caption the heartfelt video, "A moment of silence… for the lives we lost. Some tragedies are too deep for words — all we can offer is our prayers, our presence, and our compassion. A reminder of how fleeting and fragile life can be! #ahmedabad #ahmedabadplanecrash #prayersandpeace".

On Thursday, Air India flight AI 171 crashed soon after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

The aircraft plunged into a residential complex near BJ Medical College.

--IANS

pm/