Isha Koppikar gives an insight into her workout routine this International Yoga Day

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) As we celebrate International Yoga Day on Saturday, actress Isha Koppikar decided to share fitness inspiration through her latest post.

Taking to her official IG, this Yoga Day, Isha gave the fans a glimpse of her yoga routine.

The video showed Koppikar working on her mental and physical health amidst a serene backdrop. The 'Pinjar' actor was seen performing a combination of various asanas, which not only help strengthen the core but also improve body balance.

Koppikar chose a brown two-piece athleisure for her latest workout session.

Sharing her understanding of the essence of yoga, she mentioned in the caption, "When the body moves in rhythm, and the breath flows with ease — the being begins to bloom."

Along with Koppikar, many celebs used social media to stress the importance of including yoga in everyday life.

Before this, the 'Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi' actress expressed her grief over the heartbreaking Air India plane crash, that led to the demise of more than 200 people.

Koppikar shared a nostalgic clip on her Instagram account where she was heard saying, "Kabhi kabhi zindagi aisa dard de jaati hai jinke koi shabd nahin hote. Ahmedabad mein hui plane durghatna ke khabar ne dil ko jhinjhor liya hai. Jaane kitne ghar ujad gaye, kitne sapne adhoore reh gaye. Un sabhi masoom zindagiyon ko meri dil se shradhanjali! Ishwar unhein apne charanon mein shanti de. Aur unke parivaron ke liye main yahi dua karti hoon ki unhein yeh asahniya peeda sahne ki shakti de. Hum sab unke saath hain. Om Shanti!" (Sometimes, life gives us pain so profound that words fall short. The news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad has deeply shaken my heart. So many families have been torn apart, so many dreams left unfulfilled. My heartfelt prayers go out to all those innocent lives. May God grant them peace in His embrace. And to their families, I pray they are given the strength to endure this unbearable pain and grief. We stand with them in this moment of sorrow.)

