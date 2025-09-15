Isha Koppikar croons ‘Chal Kahin Door Nikal Jayen’ as she enjoys Mumbai rains

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Former actress Isha Koppikar crooned the classic number “Chal Kahin Door Nikal Jayen” by Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, and Mohammed Rafi to enjoy the blissful rains in Mumbai.

Isha took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself sipping a hot cup of joe. She was heard saying: “Early in the morning, especially when the weather is like this, which song comes to mind?”

She then started singing a few lines of the number, which is originally picturised on Rishi Kapoor and Rakhee from the 1977 film “Doosara Aadmi”.

“Kya mausam hai ae deewane…. Coffee time with such lovely weather. Enjoy it, I am doing it. Good morning. #rainvibes #nostalgia #moodygrams,” she wrote.

Doosara Aadmi is directed by Ramesh Talwar. The film stars Raakhee, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, and Shashi Kapoor.

The film centers on a reclusive advertising professional haunted by the memory of a deceased lover, who becomes emotionally entangled with a newly married couple, leading to a layered examination of grief, emotional vulnerability, and unspoken attraction.

The actress was last seen in the 2024 film “Ayalaan,” a science fiction film directed by R. Ravikumar.

The film stars Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh, alongside Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Karunakaran, Yogi Babu, David Broughton-Davies, Bhanupriya and Bala Saravanan, with Siddharth voicing the titular role.

It follows Thamizh who teams up with Tattoo, an alien, to stop Aryan, a rogue scientist, from making a deadly Nova gas, which would endanger the Earth.

Earlier last month in August, it was reported that the actress is set to essay the role of a mother in ‘Rocketship’ for which she has teamed up with the filmmaking students at Subhash Ghai’s Whistling Woods International academy.

The actress had then said: "When I was approached by the students, I was more than happy and willing to help them out with the project. These students have immense potential and that became very evident when they narrated the story and the script to me.

“I relate to these kids because they are starting from the scratch, just like I did. I had no Godfather in the industry. So to see them build their dreams from the beginning, is more than motivating and fulfilling for me”.

Reflecting on a well-known example, she said, "A film was made in 2019, titled ‘Saand Ki Aankh’. They made the film with youngsters in it, and Neena Gupta had also said that if you have written a role for a 50-year-old or a 60-year-old woman, then why are you casting and portraying 30-year-old girls as old? Why not take actors who have proven that they are really good, talented actors? Why are you not taking them now? Why do you think they are jaded?"

--IANS

dc/