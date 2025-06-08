Irshad Kamil: In creativity, nothing is minute or negligible

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Lyricist Irshad Kamil, who is known for his work in ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Rockstar’, ‘Tamasha’, ‘Aashiqui 2’ and others, feels that in the realm of creativity, even a negligible change can have a domino effect on the final output.

Irshad recently sat for a chat with IANS ahead of the release of his upcoming project ‘Saiyaara’, and deconstructed the making of the song. He shared that as the lyrical structure of the song wasn’t adding up in terms of the meter, he decided to shift the focus from the word ‘Saiyaara’ to the word “Tu”, and it infinitely changed the final output.

Speaking with IANS, “In creativity, nothing is small. If you change the angle of something even a little, the point of view changes, things change, everything changes. Now, what happened with ‘Tu’ and ‘Saiyaara’, I'll tell you. ‘Tu’ came with a direct relation. ‘Saiyaara’ was going on a materialistic tangent, That was the point”.

He further mentioned, “”It's very important to be personal. When you're talking about love, when you're talking about emotion, that emotion should be very personal”.

Earlier, the lyricist spoke about the subject of love, and his scope of work in the emotion. He said, “I feel that love is the only emotion, which is immortal. If you get angry, then the anger goes away at some point. If you get irritated with someone, it goes away. The person you fall in love with, the love stays forever”.

He shared that love is a very basic emotion, and such an everlasting emotion, that you can't deny it at any level. He also said that the director of the film, Mohit Suri has a knack for presenting a perfect portrayal of the emotion of love.

Mohit is known for his musical hits like ‘Zeher’, ‘Kalyug’, ‘Woh Lamhe’, the cult-classic ‘Awarapan’ and the blockbuster ‘Aashiqui 2’.

Mohit, the director of the film, has shared that the album of ‘Saiyaara’ took 5 years for curation, as he wanted to give audiences a supremely fresh album with beautiful, soulful melodies for ‘Saiyaara’.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, ‘Saiyaara’ is set to arrive in cinemas on July 18, 2025.

