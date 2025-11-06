Intense trailer of period drama 'Kaantha' released; Dulquer Salmaan plays a character called T K Mahadevan in film!

Chennai, Nov 6 (IANS) The makers of director Selvamani Selvaraj's much-anticipated period drama, 'Kaantha', featuring actor Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, on Thursday released an intense trailer of the film that has now only gone on to add to the excitement of fans and film buffs.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who plays the lead in the film, took to his social media timelines to share the link to the trailer on his social media accounts. He wrote, "The world of Kaantha unfolds today! TRAILER OUT NOW!."

The trailer released promises a gripping drama as the story revolves around a superstar called T K Mahadevan (Dulquer Salmaan) and his mentor, a director called Ayya (Samuthirakani). The trailer gives out more interesting details than what a teaser that was released earlier did. The trailer shows Ayya telling Mahadevan that he has made producers accept him as the hero of the film. A grateful Mahadevan falls at the feet of Ayya.

However, a piece of news that appears in a publication and a phone call that comes in thereafter changes everything between the two powerhouses, leading to a conflict of egos. Mahadevan takes over the film, sidelining Ayya and says that the film will release with the climax that he suggests.

The battle for supremacy intensifies between superstar and director and caught in the crossfire is the heroine (Baghyashri Borse). Ayya on the one hand makes her promise that she will act as he desires in the film, while on the other hand, she seems to be developing feelings for her co-star Mahadevan. What happens in this gripping drama is what 'Kaantha' is all about.

For the unaware, the film was originally scheduled to hit screens on September 12. However, the team then chose to postpone the film's release. It is now scheduled to release on November 14.

A gripping period dramatic thriller set in 1950s Madras, 'Kaantha' will look to transport the viewers to the soul of that era. It captures a moment in time when tradition and modernity collided, giving rise to stories both personal and profound.

Sources close to the unit say that the film, which has been anchored by powerful performances, is a richly textured story and has stunning visuals.

The much-anticipated period film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead.

The film, which is being jointly produced by Spirit Media and Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, has cinematography by ace cameraman Dani Sanchez Lopaz and music by Jhanu Chanthar. Art direction for the film is by Tha. Ramalingam and editing is by Llewellyn Anthony Gonsalves.

--IANS

mkr/