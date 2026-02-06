Insult to Brahmin community, Sanatanis: Congress amid ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ row

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) With the upcoming web series "Ghooskhor Pandat" being embroiled in controversy even before its release, the Congress on Friday joined the criticism, terming the title an insult to the Brahmin community and Sanatanis, and demanding that the matter be looked into.

Read More

Speaking to IANS, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said: "It's an insult to the Brahmin community and also Sanatanis. This is the government of insulting Shankaracharya. So, certainly, they are insulting the Brahmin community."

Congress leader Rakesh Sinha also objected to the film’s title, saying that entertainment should not come at the cost of offending any community. He called for immediate action by the Censor Board.

"Naturally, this title is wrong. Entertainment is fine, but if, through entertainment, you offend any community, that is not acceptable. We believe the Censor Board should immediately order the removal of this name...," Sinha told IANS.

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said the issue must be examined from both sides to ensure that neither artistic freedom is restricted nor misused.

“If there is any such matter, then certainly either art and the freedom of artistic expression are being restricted, or excess is being done in the name of freedom of expression. Experts should investigate both sides. Art and artists should not be unnecessarily suppressed,” Rajput said.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said no statement should be made against any caste or community and condemned remarks based on caste identity.

"I want to make one thing clear, sometimes a pandit goes crazy, sometimes a pandit becomes greedy, these things are happening. I am not talking about pandits specifically. Nothing should be said about anyone based on their community, whether about a Rajput, a Dalit, or anyone else. I completely condemn any such statements based on caste," he said.

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat also stressed the need to balance freedom of expression with ensuring that no one’s sentiments are hurt.

"I have always said there is freedom of expression, but at the same time, it must be ensured that no one’s sentiments are hurt. One thing I would like to say is that there are many sayings and stories, like the phrase ‘Kahan Raja Bhoj, kahan Gangu Teli’. These should be taken positively, and there should be no remarks targeting any particular caste or community. I mean, such things should not come up," Bhagat told IANS.

Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadauriya alleged that caste-based hatred was being spread through such content and claimed the Brahmin community was being targeted in Uttar Pradesh.

"In Uttar Pradesh, the PDA is continuously being insulted, and people belonging to the PDA are being targeted. Through such web series, caste-based hatred is being spread, and the Bharatiya Janata Party is consistently doing this. Members of the Brahmin community are facing continuous oppression in Uttar Pradesh, and there are killings, targeted killings. By releasing such web series, efforts are being made to insult the Brahmin community,” Bhadauriya said.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad said online content, including YouTube channels and web series, should be monitored and suggested the need for a censorship mechanism to prevent discrimination in society.

"Look, YouTube channels, web series, and all the content that is popular these days should have a censor board, so that there is no kind of discrimination in society. It's necessary to take care of everyone's sentiments. There should be a ban on it, and things should be monitored... as narratives can be set up with social media or such platforms, it should come under the law and order, and filtration should be done," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal urged restraint, saying it was too early to comment as only the film’s announcement had been made and details were yet to emerge.

"Right now, only the announcement of Manoj Bajpayee’s film has been made. I believe no one should comment until some details of the film come out. After all, what it contains and why it has been given this name should be known first. If it is based on facts and reflects reality, and the censor board clears it, then I don’t think there is any need for interference at this stage," he said.

Meanwhile, on the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Lucknow's Hazratganj Police has registered an FIR against the upcoming web series.

According to Lucknow Police, strict action has been taken following allegations that the content attempts to disturb social harmony and hurt religious and caste sentiments.

Due to the name and content of the film, there is intense anger and outrage among the Brahmin community and various social organisations. These organisations have even warned of aggressive protests against the drama.

Legal action and investigation are underway in view of the seriousness of the matter.

Strictest action is expected to be taken against those who intend to hurt the sentiments of any community or disturb peace under the zero-tolerance policy.

Meanwhile, Bajpayee claimed, through a recent social media post, that "Ghooskhor Pandat" is "not about any community".

"I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen. As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community," he said.

Bajpayee also said that the decision by the makers to take down the promotional material of the drama goes to show how seriously they are taking these concerns.

--IANS

jk/vd