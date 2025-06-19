Inspired by Ajith, Mahat Raghavendra turns boxer; Trains with Australian boxing champ Koen Mazoudier!

Chennai, June 19 (IANS) Inspired by actor Ajith Kumar, who is bringing laurels to the nation on the International racing circuit, well known Indian actor Mahat Raghavendra, known for his standout roles in films such as Mankatha, Backbench Student, and Double XL, is now actively pursuing his passion for the sport of boxing.

Over the past year, Mahat has been rigorously training in India, followed by an intensive three-month boxing mentorship in Australia.

The highlight of his boxing journey was the opportunity to train under Koen Mazoudier, the 2025 Australian Super Welterweight Boxing Champion. Mahat describes the experience as “an incredible journey of power, speed, focus, balance, and skill.” The actor immersed himself in the champion’s world, embracing the challenges of elite-level training while balancing his acting commitments.

“This wasn’t just about fitness—it was about building a fighter’s mindset,” said Mahat. “Working with Koen gave me a deeper understanding of focus, strategy, and the mental discipline it takes to succeed in any arena—whether in the ring or in front of the camera.”

This new chapter reflects Mahat’s commitment to personal growth and a deeper pursuit of excellence, both physically and artistically.

“I am deeply motivated by Ajith anna breaking stereo types. Ajith Anna’s car racing achievements show that actors can push boundaries and excel in undisputed areas!I shall strive to participate in competitive sports and prove my mettle," the actor added.

Fans can expect to see a bolder, sharper version of Mahat in upcoming projects, with this real-world training experience likely to influence his future performances—especially in action-centric roles.

Mahat, a versatile Indian actor with a strong presence in Tamil and Telugu cinema, made his film debut with the massive hit 'Mankatha', featuring actor Ajith in the lead. He gained recognition through critically acclaimed roles in Mankatha, Jilla, Double XL, and Backbench Student. The actor also became popular after emerging a finalist in the Tamil Television reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.

--IANS

mkr/