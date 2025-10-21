Indira Krishnan and Naman Shaw talk about Diwali celebrations

Mumbai Oct 21 (IANS) The festival of lights, Diwali, kickstarted recently, and the country is filled with joy, pomp and happiness. On account of the festival, television stars shared their plans for the festival and also highlighted what Diwali means to them.

Talking about the festival, actor Naman Shawarma shared with IANS, "Diwali, the festival of lights, holds a special place in my heart, even though I am away from my family in Kolkata. I cherish the time spent with my small family – my wife, son, and niece – celebrating the festival with love and tradition."

He added, "A week before Diwali, preparations kick off with annual house cleaning, decorating with lights, and shopping for traditional attire. On Diwali day, we light up the house, and I make it a point to introduce my four-year-old son to the beautiful traditions of the festival." He also stated, "Embracing the concept of a Green Diwali, I would be minimizing firecrackers, opting for a couple of phuljharis (sparkles), to reduce noise and pollution. I believe this approach will not only protect the environment but also show consideration for elderly people and stray animals who are often distressed by loud noises."

He further elaborated on his plans and said, "The day is filled with lighting diyas, decorating the house, and indulging in sweets. Post-puja, we head to a friend's house for a fun card game session, celebrating the spirit of Diwali and cherishing friendships that feel like family in the city." Actress Indira Krishnan, who is currently playing the role of Durgawati in the TV show Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, also spoke to IANS about her Diwali plans. "Diwali, the Festival of Lights, lies in its celebration of the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance," she said.

The actress further said, "We all celebrate the festival with different faiths, each with unique customs and stories, but all centred on themes of renewal, hope, and inner light. It is one of my favourite festivals, as it teaches us to look forward to new beginnings and coming out from the dark. It represents a profound journey inward, using external rituals to encourage inner awakening."

Krishnan further added, "A significant part of the celebration involves reflecting on the blessings in one's life. The worship of deities, particularly Goddess Lakshmi, is an expression of gratitude for prosperity, wealth, and the wisdom to use it ethically." The actress added, "This year I am away from my home and family shooting here in Chandigarh. I am missing them and preparing for the festival. But I am taught to stand on commitment. My family will celebrate the festival and do the rituals at home. I will offer my prayers from here. I am also looking forward to enjoying Punjab wali Diwali here with my colleagues."

Talking about the significance of Diwali for her, Indira stated, "Beyond its spiritual aspects, Diwali strengthens community bonds and promotes a culture of generosity and gratitude. Diwali teaches the joy of giving and sharing happiness with others. I request to extend generosity to those less fortunate, embodying the compassionate spirit of the festival. "Let's all celebrate a green, safe Diwali."

The actress will soon be seen in the Bollywood films Ramayana and Jatadhara. Indira is best known for her appearances in the television series Krishnaben Khakhrawala, Krishnadasi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, and Saavi Ki Savaari, among others.

