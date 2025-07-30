Indira Krishna visits Vindhyachal Temple: Auspicious month of Sawan was finest time to be here

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actress Indira Krishna sought divine blessings at the Vindhyachal Temple in Vindhyachal, Mirzapur district, Uttar Pradesh and said that Sawan was the finest time to be there.

She said, "Vindhyachal Dham is a major pilgrimage destination in my list to seek blessings. I feel fortunate to be here and explore my inner self. The temple is the abode of Goddess Vindhyavasini, a form of Durga, who is believed to have chosen Vindhyachal as her dwelling after slaying the demon Mahishasura.

“Goddess victory over Mahishasura highlights the ultimate victory of good over evil, justice over injustice. The story showcases the strength and empowerment of women, underscoring that they can be powerful warriors not just nurturers and caregivers.”

She said that it helps to understand the actual status of a woman “in our society."

The actress went on to explain: “Vindhyachal is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, which are places of worship dedicated to the goddess Shakti, where different parts of Sati's body are said to have fallen after her self-immolation.”

Indira said that she sought blessings for “me, my family and my well wishers, for our growth, abundance and peace. And I feel the auspicious month of Sawan dedicated to lord shiva was (the) finest time to be here," she added.

The actress, who is known for featuring in shows like Krishnaben Khakhrawala, Krishnadasi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Saavi Ki Savaari, said that she is mesmerised by the beauty of the place.

“The natural beauty of Vindhyachal, providing a picturesque backdrop and natural attractions. The mountains offer panoramic views and are home to diverse flora and fauna. The holy Ganges River flows near Vindhyachal, adding a spiritual and scenic dimension to the area. The Maa Ashtabhuja Devi Temple, Vindhyachal offers breathtaking views of the Ganges River."

The actress was last seen as the antagonist Paani Bai in “Durga – Atoot Prem Kahani”. She is set to return to television with “Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan”, a fiction drama produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey.

She will also be seen in upcoming mythological film Ramayana directed by Nitesh Tiwari, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Indira will be seen playing Queen Kaushalya in the upcoming magnum opus.

--IANS

dc/