Indie sensation Iqlipse Nova’s new track ‘Saawariya’ bridges generations and cultures

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Indie pop sensation Iqlipse Nova, known for tracks like “Savera,” “Khwab,” and “Mera Safar,” has teamed up with producer Hiten for his latest track, ‘Saawariya.’

A vibrant fusion of classical and pop elements, this indie track with broad appeal offers a unique, lively, and theatrical portrayal of relationship dynamics. Filled with playful tension, “Saawariya” narrates the tale of a boy completely captivated, attempting to win over a girl with charming attitude. The song combines a contemporary beat with timeless nuances and whimsical layers, bringing together energetic rhythms and heartfelt emotion, seamlessly connecting different generations and cultures.

Talking about the track, Iqlipse Nova shared, “Saawariya is a soulful crossover of two different worlds of music that are often seen as opposites. I’ve always loved when different sounds come together to create something fresh. With this track, we wanted to make something personal, honest and relatable, something that makes you smile and will make you feel good!”

Hiten added, “There’s something timeless in the melody of Saawariya. It feels personal as it draws from the kind of music I grew up hearing to around me. Creating this track felt like bringing a piece of my childhood back, preserving the nostalgia but giving it a new-age twist without losing the soul. Working with Iqlipse and Bandana was effortless and fun. Saawariya is a celebration of my roots, and I hope the audience will listen to the track on loop.”

The song is brought to life by the powerful vocals of Bandana Dutta, with lyrics crafted by Iqlipse Nova and Aditi Sharma.

Hiten is known for crafting chart-topping tracks for artists like Badshah, King, MC Square, Paradox, and Raftaar. On the other hand, Deepanshu Raj, popularly known as Iqlipse Nova, is an Indian YouTuber, singer, songwriter, composer, lyricist, and chemical engineer.

