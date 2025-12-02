Indian Idol 16: Jeetendra says, 'Music has been a constant companion throughout his life'

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Bollywood’s evergreen superstar Jeetendra recently graced the Indian Idol stage for a special episode, celebrating unforgettable memories and iconic music, and also to celebrate his deep-rooted friendship with late superstar Dharmendra.

Speaking about the experience, Jeetendra said, “Music has been a constant companion throughout my life. That’s why every time I step onto the Indian Idol stage, I feel a deep connection with my own memories of rehearsals, recordings, and moments when a song shaped an entire emotion on screen.”

He added, “Seeing these contestants chase their dreams with such dedication fills me with immense pride. It shows that the future of Indian music is in very talented hands.”

Talking about the episode further, the superstar said, “This episode was special, as I got to relive memories of Dharma ji, who is remembered and loved by everyone.” Bollywood veteran superstar Jeetendra had appeared on Indian Idol season 16 as a part of their Yaadon Ki Baraat series.

In a video shared by the host channel on their social media recently, the contestants on the show were seen singing songs featuring Dharmendra as a tribute to the late superstar. Singer-rapper Badshah, who is also a judge on the show, was seen breaking into tears as the show celebrated the legacy of Dharmendra. Recently, he paid a tribute to the late superstar Dharmendra on the sets of Indian Idol 16.

Superstar Dharmendra’s demise sent shockwaves across the entire nation on November 24. For the uninitiated, Jeetendra and Dharmendra have worked together in movies like The Burning Train, Dharam Veer, Dharma Karma, Kinara and many more.

When you look at Jeetendra’s career, it becomes clear that his journey is inseparable from the music that defined an entire era of Hindi cinema. Known as the “Jumping Jack” for his energetic dance moves, he delivered several hit songs that became cultural staples, including “Mast Baharon Ka Mein Aashiq”, “Taki O Taki”, “Dhal Gaya Din”, “Naino Mein Sapna” and others.

–IANS

rd/