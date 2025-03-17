In pics: Bhumi Pednekar gives glimpse of her 'fun-filled weekend' in California

California: Actor Bhumi Pednekar has treated her fans with a glimpse of her fun-filled weekend in Beverly Hills, California.

On Monday, she posted an album on Instagram and wrote a long note describing all respective moments she spent at the weekend.

She wrote, "Sunday in La La Land......Went to my first-ever soccer game, and thank god it was the women's team! @weareangelcity co-owned by the amazing @lilly , you're an inspiration! #GirlsUpliftingGirls......Had a total fangirl moment meeting Jennifer Garner - her work, her energy, her kindness... just WOW! Beyond honored to be featured in @businessworldbw 100 Powerful Women list! Feeling so grateful for the love & recognition.Witnessed the LA Marathon....thousands of people running, the entire city cheering. So much community spirit & motivation! Heard the most magical group of young girls play Mozart's symphonies @pinkmozartent - pure talent!"

"Had the sweetest lunch with my beautiful friend @lovelettersfortheworld...Hugged the cutest puppies ever.....cause I miss my Beau & Bruno so much! Ended the night with the most surreal dinner at a cozy Thai spot... with Jay-Z & Beyonce at the next table!!... No pics, but forever saved in my mind. And my @krrishhyy , thank you for making LA feel like home. Ly," Bhumi concluded.

Bhumi's photo dump features Jennifer Garner, who shared a selfie on Instagram. She also has dined with Beyonce and Jay-Z and enjoyed a soccer game with Lilly Singh.

Bhumi's day was a perfect blend of relaxation and inspiration. Sporting athletic leisure wear, she shared a glimpse into her exciting day, which also included being honored as one of the 100 Powerful Women, playing and cuddling with adorable puppies and cheering on participants at the LA Marathon.

Arjun Kapoor reacted to the post and wrote, "Babe, it's a vibe internationally also..."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi was last seen in 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani & Puja Films and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' was released on February 21 in theatres. (ANI)