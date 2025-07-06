Imtiaz Ali celebrates his mother's 75th birthday in Pahalgam

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali celebrated his mother's 75th birthday in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Dropping a sneak peek of the family celebration on social media, the 'Rockstar' maker shared a string of photographs on his official Instagram handle, along with a video.

During the cake-cutting ceremony, we could see everyone wearing matching T-shirts with the face of the director's mother on them.

"gratitude and love as mom turns 75! in Pahalgam, Kashmir :) @khawarjamsheed @arifali1541 @haya_vakil @mahidaisha...more," Ali penned the caption.

Pahalgam recently made headlines following the unfortunate terror attack, that led to the demise of at least 26 civilians.

Talking about his professional commitments, Ali recently announced his next with Diljit Diljit, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari.

If the reports are to be believed, this yet-to-be-titled drama will go on floors by August this year and will be getting a theatrical release on Baisakhi 2026.

Shedding light on his next, Ali shared a statement that read, “‘Tum mere paas hote ho goya, Jab koi doosra nahin hota’ (‘You are with me, however, When there is no one else’) -Momin. Can love really be lost? Can home be taken away from someone’s heart?”

“It has a large canvas, yet is very personal. It is a story of a boy and a girl, but also a country. Wish us well as we dive into the currents of this dynamic story, we hope to emerge next year with a touching cinematic experience in a theatre near you,” the 'Tamasha' maker added.

Meanwhile, Ali recently supported Diljit amidst the ongoing controversy regarding his movie, "Sardaar Ji 3", starring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

He asserted that the Punjabi actor and singer was not involved in the casting of "Sardaar Ji 3". "I don't know the details, but casting someone isn't the decision of the actor. I don't know how it went, but I know that uske andar desh prem bahut zyada hai (He loves his country too much). Jo log dekh paayenge unke andar ke sach ko, unko ye samajh mein aa jaayega (People who can see the truth, will understand)," he said.

