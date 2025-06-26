I'm praying Kannappa roars to blockbuster success, says actor Manoj Manchu

Chennai, June 26 (IANS) Actor Manoj Manchu, who is the younger son of veteran Telugu actor and producer Mohan Babu, on Thursday penned an emotional post on social media wishing his dad Mohan Babu and the unit of his dad's upcoming film 'Kannappa' "blockbuster success".

Taking to his X timeline to share the emotional post, actor Manchu Manoj wrote, "All the best to Team #Kannappa! My dad and his team have poured years of effort and love into this film. I’m praying it roars to blockbuster success. Can’t wait to see my little champs Ari, Vivi, and Avram make memories on the big screen. So happy that #TanikellaBharani garu's lifelong dream is coming alive tomorrow."

The actor also went on to add, "I wholeheartedly thank the golden-hearted PraBoss garu and the G.O.A.Ts #Mohanlal Garu, #AkshayKumar Garu, #PrabhuDeva Garu, and each and every one who supported this film with love and belief. Can’t wait to see you all shine on the big screen. May Lord Shiva bless this journey with light, love, and legacy. #RebelStar #Prabhas #BlockbusterVibes #LordShiva #IndianCinema #MythologyOnScreen."

The film, which has been directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, has Vishnu Manchu, who is the elder brother of Manoj Manchu, playing the titular role of Thinnadu(Kannappa), the fearless warrior-turned-devotee who transformed into the ultimate devotee of Lord Shiva. Akshay Kumar essays the role of Lord Shiva, while Mohanlal commands attention as Kirata. Prabhas sets the stage for an unforgettable cinematic experience with his role of Rudra.

Talking about the film, Vishnu Manchu, had, in a statement earlier, said, "This film is incredibly close to my heart. It brings to life a historical tale that is often referred to as mythology. By Lord Shiva’s blessings, everything has fallen into place, from the breathtaking locations to the incredible star cast."

Director Mukesh Kumar Singh had said, “‘Kannappa’ is more than just a story; it is a tribute to faith, devotion, and the power of transformation. Every frame has been meticulously crafted to bring this legendary tale to life in a way that resonates with modern audiences while staying true to its roots. We are excited for the world to experience the grandeur of ‘Kannappa’."

