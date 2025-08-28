I’m lucky that I got to work alongside you all, says Kalyani Priyadarshan to Lokah unit

Chennai, Aug 28 (IANS) Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, who plays the lead character Chandra in Malayalam cinema's first woman superhero film, 'Lokah - Chapter 1 - Chandra', has now penned an emotional post just before the release of the film in which she has told the team of Lokah that she was lucky to have worked alongside them.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen an emotional post, just hours before the release of the film that has been directed by Dominic Arun, actress Kalyani Priyadarshan wrote, "To my team, This wasn’t just a film for any of us. Every single person poured themselves into making Lokah what it is, and I’m lucky that I got to work alongside you all. You’ve seen me at my lowest..when I failed multiple times..when I broke down, when I cried. You’ve also been there, cheering the loudest, when I succeeded or managed to push past something hard. And through all of it, every moment I spent with you was a joy I’ll never forget. You became a family to me, and I’ll always be proud that I got to work with you."

The actress also had a request for audiences. She wrote, "To our audiences:Just because we worked like this, it doesn’t mean that you need to like the film for that reason. What we truly hope is that you experience Lokah as a story in itself. And that for two and a half hours, you can leave behind your world and immerse yourself in ours. I hope you’ll understand Chandra the way I was made to. And if I can say one more thing (to safeguard your experience of the film) - Please try and watch without looking for spoilers online. Tomorrow, she is coming. Tomorrow, she belongs to you."

It may be recalled that Dulquer Salmaan's production house, Wayfarer Films, is producing the superhero series.

Dulquer Salmaan, had, a few days ago, announced the character names in the much-awaited film.

Dulquer wrote, "Introducing the people of Lokah ! @kalyanipriyadarshan as Chandra, @naslenofficial as Sunny, @chanduveeyyy as Venu, @arunthekurian as Naijil & @iamsandy_off as Inspector Nachiappa. Stay tuned for an exciting cinematic experience! #Lokah #theyliveamongus."

A teaser of the film, which was released a few days ago by the makers, added to the excitement of fans eagerly awaiting the film.

The teaser shows that Kalyani Priyadarshan's character Chandra has superhero powers and that her powers are legendary. Some of her superpowers include being able to rise up in air and move faster than a fired bullet. The teaser gives the impression that Chandra has a past -- one that dates back to a time in history when people rode on horseback.

The teaser also shows that Naslen is among the few to find out about Chandra's superhero status. The teaser also gave away the fact that Tamil dance choreographer and actor Sandy plays a police officer in the film.

Written and directed by Dominic Arun, the film has cinematography by Nimish Raviand and editing by Chaman Chakko. Music for the film is by music composer Jakes Bejoy. The film will have action sequences choreographed by one of the best in the world, Yannick Ben. Additional Screenplay and dramaturgy for the film have been done by Santhy Balachandran, while art direction for the film is by Jithu Sebastian.

