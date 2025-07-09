I'm hearing the word 'Hit' in my career for the first time, says director Ram

Chennai, July 9 (IANS) Pointing out that audiences who had watched his films had always called it 'extraordinary', 'classic' or a 'masterpiece', director Ram said that it was only after watching 'Parandhu Po' that he heard the word 'Hit' from the audiences for the first time in his career.

Participating in a thanksgiving meet organised by the makers of his film 'Parandhu Po', which has now taken a strong opening in theatres, the director said, “So far in my career, I have never seen such a commercial success. After screenings, people used to call my films as a ‘classic’ or a ‘masterpiece’, but this is the first time I’ve heard the word ‘Hit’. I thank the media for that."

Disclosing that he had held nearly 40 screenings for distributors for 'Parandhu Po', Ram said many distributors were impressed but raised questions, especially about his teaming up with Shiva.

"However, when I wrote the script, I believed it would work theatrically — and with the arrival of Shiva and Grace Antony, the film's content was elevated. Working with new producers means double the responsibility. There were pressures, but today we’re relieved," the director said with a smile.

Stating that Pradeep Milroy Peter and he started discussing this project during the lockdown, Ram said, "He’s the one who suggested the genre, 'Happy and Feel-Good'. Otherwise, I’d still be creating multiple storylines.He also influenced the climax change of 'Yezhu Malai Yezhu Kadal'. Santhosh Dhayanidhi composed many songs and has been a pillar. Madhan Karky treated the songs as narrative tools."

Ram also went on to thank actors Grace Antony, Anjali, Vijay Yesudas, and Aju Varghese sir for their amazing support.

Talking about his film's hero Shiva, he said, "Shiva took great effort in promoting the film and me as a director. I wanted Shiva’s character to reflect his real-life persona. Many are now appreciating our combo and saying it has opened doors for content-driven humour films.”

--IANS

mkr/