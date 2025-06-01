Ileana says ‘Raid 2’ makers offered her the movie: Unfortunately we couldn't work out the schedule

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz, who is keeping busy with “diapers and baby bum cream,” said that she was offered to reprise her role in the Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Raid 2’; however, they couldn't work out the schedule given that she had just had her baby.

Ileana on Sunday early morning treated her fans to a question and answer session, where a user said that they missed the actress in “Raid 2” and in Indian films. The user also asked about her comeback.

Ileana replied: “I miss working in movies too and I would have loved to be a part of Raid 2. Raid was a special film but Malini was such a special character to play and working with my director Raj Kumar Gupta was a wonderful experience as was working with Ajay again,” she said.

“The makers of Raid 2 did offer the movie to me but unfortunately we couldn't work out the schedule given that I had just had my baby and my priorities are very different at the moment,” said the actress, who played Malini Pathak in the 2018 film “Raid.”

It was in May 2023, when the actress married her beau Michael Dolan and welcomed their first child, a son, in August 2023.

She went on to praise Vaani Kapoor, who starred in the latest part.

“That said I think Vaani looked lovely in all the promos I've seen and I'm sure she brought her own lovely charm to her character. Hope that clears any confusion,” Ileana said.

A user asked the actress: “Why are you not on the silver screen,” to which she said: “Because I'm busy with diapers and baby bum cream.”

Talking about the best thing about motherhood and was it like she expected, Ileana said: “

The hardest thing I've ever had to do. Wasn't like anything I expected. All consuming and 24/7. No off days. But my god, the feeling I get to see my little one smile, or hold me, or just thrive and be a happy healthy boy, makes me feel like I'm superwoman,” she said.

Answering to another user about pregnancy, she said: “I found it hard to accept the help initially because I wanted everything to be done a specific way for my baby and didn't feel like anyone else would understand. You know what will be best for your baby but sometimes you need a little break too.”

--IANS

dc/