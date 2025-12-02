IFP S15: Nawazuddin Siddiqui says 'Bandit Queen was authentic because its actors came from theatre background'

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) IFP, the world’s leading convention for all things Creativity X Culture, concluded its milestone fifteenth season in Mumbai on a high note.

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was joined by filmmaker-writer Aditya Kripalani, stepped onto the IFP15 stage to roaring applause for their session, ‘Behind the Scene: Main Actor Nahin Hoon.’

Nawazuddin delved into the craft that shapes him and also reflected on why the movie Bandit Queen remains one of the most authentic films he has come across as an actor. Speaking about the film and his approach to performance on IFP Season 15 stage, Nawazuddin said, “Bandit Queen felt so authentic because most of its actors came from theatre acting, something we rarely see in films today. There’s a beautiful saying I truly believe in: the stage demands acting, while the camera discovers only behaviour. “

He added, “For example, if I am holding a glass and flick it, the camera will only catch that small action. But on stage, you have to express it, you have to speak it, and you have to perform it. That’s the only real difference between the two mediums.”

The actor further said, “For me, theatre is very important because it helps you understand yourself. And with the many diverse forms of theatre we have in India, I feel every actor should experience all of them. It’s incredibly important.”

Talking about the movie Bandit Queen, it was released in 1994 and was based on the life of Phoolan Devi. It was based on the book India's Bandit Queen: The True Story of Phoolan Devi by the Indian author Mala Sen. The movie was directed by Shekhar Kapur and starred Seema Biswas in the lead.

