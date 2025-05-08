If you sympathise with them, you are also a terrorist, says Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja

Chennai, May 8 (IANS)Well known Kannada star Dhruva Sarja, who is also the nephew of popular Tamil star Arjun, has said that those living in India but were sympathising with Pakistan were also terrorists.

Taking to his X timeline to pen his thoughts soon after the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the actor said, "To all sympathisers of Pakistan who live in INDIA, if you are sympathising with them, you are also a terrorist."

He further said, "Don't become traitors of India. Being In India is believing in India. Love the country you live in or else soon we will kick you out of India 🇮🇳 Jai Hind."

It may be recalled that the actor was also one of the first to react to the news of the Pahalgam attack in which Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 tourists in India.

Reacting to the dastardly attack on civilians, the actor had said that Jammu and Kashmir, which is like the kalash of India, would always be ours.

Dhruva further went on to say that no one could ever forgive the acts of the terrorists in Pahalgam. Pointing out that the essence of all religions was love and non-violence, the actor had said that what could not be achieved by love could not be achieved by violence and hatred.

He also said, "May the souls of those who lost their lives rest in peace. May God give courage to the families of those who lost their lives. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat. Jai Anjaneya."

For the unaware, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, hitting at terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India had been planned and directed.

The Indian army's strong response came in the wake of the terrible and dastardly attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Kashmir which left 25 Indians and one Nepali national dead.

Stating that nine sites that were being used by terrorists had been targeted, the Indian Army has said that its actions had been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature.

It also pointed out that no Pakistani military facilities had been targeted and that India had demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.

