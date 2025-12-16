If you feel settled in cinema, that itself is a start point for your downfall, says Siddhi Idnani

Chennai, Dec 16 (IANS) Actress Siddhi Idnani, who plays the lead along with actor Arun Vijay in director Krish Thirukumaran's eagerly awaited action entertainer, 'Retta Thala', has said that everybody in the film industry must constantly have a hunger to do films better than the ones that they had done before and that if one felt settled, that itself would turn into a start point for one's downfall.

Participating in the trailer launch event organised by the makers of 'Retta Thala', actress Siddhi Idnani said, "I want to be a little honest with all of you. I have not taken my responsibilities towards cinema very seriously. To be truthful, I think I relaxed a bit. I had taken it for granted. That is one of the biggest lessons I have learnt. In cinema, there is a very important factor - hunger. "

She went on to add, "How hungry are you for your films? How hungry are you for your characters? A hunger to make even better cinema. If you feel settled, that itself turns into a start point for your downfall. That is something that all of us in the cinema industry, in whatever capacity, be it as an actor, a director, cast or crew -- have to have. We have to have that hunger constantly to keep doing better than what we have done before. And it was during the time that I had this realization that this film came to me."

A trailer released by the makers recently shows that the film will be a fine mix of action, romance, revenge and drama.

It may be recalled that actor Arun Vijay, in exclusive interview to IANS earlier, had said, "Retta Thala is a gripping action thriller that will be about what happens when the shades of grey in all individuals start to show simultaneously."

The actor had also disclosed the names of the characters he played in the film. While one character was called Malpe Upendra, Arun Vijay disclosed to IANS that the other character he played in the film was called Kali.

Directed by Kris Thirukumaran, the film, apart from Arun Vijay, will also feature Siddhi Idnani, Tanya Ravichandran, Yogi Samy, John Vijay, Hareesh Peradi, Balaji Murugadoss in pivotal roles.

The film boasts of an excellent technical team. Music for the film is by Sam CS, while cinematography for the film is by Tijo Tomy. The film has editing by Anthony and art direction by Arunshankar Durai. The film, which is high on action sequences, has had its stunts choreographed by P.C.Stunts. Costumes have been designed by Kiruthika Sekar and Suren R and Bobby Antony have choreographed the songs.

--IANS

mkr/