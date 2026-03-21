Ibrahim Ali Khan shares a sneak peek of little Taimur busy devouring Eid-special biryani

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan, on Saturday, gave fans a glimpse into his Eid celebrations, and shared a picture of his younger brother Taimur Ali Khan devouring on a plate of Biryani.

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The Khan family seems to have organised a Biryani feast at their household on the occasion of Eid today, on the 21st of March.

The caption on the post shared by Ibrahim read, “Eid Mubarak”.

In the picture, little Taimur is seen seated at his dining table, relishing a plate of Eid special biryani, with his little fingers.

Earlier in the day, Ibrahim’s aunt, Saba Pataudi, had also given a sneak peek into her preparations for the festival.

She had shared how the family was gearing up for the celebrations, including the tradition of giving Eidi to the younger members of the Pataudi family, fondly referring to them as “Pataudi munchkins.”

Saba had shared a picture on her social media account, featuring neatly arranged envelopes, each labelled for the Pataudi munchkins in the family.

Saba shared the picture with the caption “All the munchkins Eidi!!”.

Talking about the Pataudi family’s younger generation, it includes Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, children of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The elder Pataudi kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are Saif’s children with his former wife Amrita Singh.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and actor Kunal Kemmu.

Talking about Taimur, the son of Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan was born to the couple in December 2016.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan are his half-siblings.

Taimur, his younger brother Jeh, along with Ibrahim, Sara and Inaaya share a strong bond.

The 'Pataudi munchkins' as referred to by Saba Pataudi, are the grandchildren of Bollywood superstar Sharmila Tagore and late cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

— IANS