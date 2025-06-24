Ibrahim Ali Khan reveals he’s ‘feeling bitter’ without sister Sara Ali Khan in London

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are one of the most popular sibling duos in Bollywood. The two often steal the spotlight on social media with their strong camaraderie.

The brother-sister duo once again showcased their close bond through a recent exchange on Instagram. On Tuesday, Sara displayed her poetic flair in a heartfelt post reflecting on her emotions. Moments later, Ibrahim responded with a sweet comment, sharing that he’s missing her in London. Sharing a series of her stylish photos in red outfit, the 'Atrangi Re' actress wrote, “Laal mere dil ka haal hai Half tie half open mere Baal hai In high heels hectic chaal hai But must be ready for album launch because wow kya sur aur taal hai Go listen to our songs and say in chorus- kamaal hai, kamaal hai, kamaal hai.”

Reacting to her post, the 'Nadaaniyan' actor, who is currently vacationing with his friends in London, wrote, “Miss you sister Without you London is bitter I’ll make sure I come back to you quicker And then surely we will start our bicker. Shayari likhna shayad mere khoon mein hai Aur kya bolun meri behen sab se cool hai.”

Sara and Ibrahim share a strong bond of friendship and often treat fans to glimpses of their relationship by sharing fun moments and photos on social media. In April, the duo jetted off for a vacation together in Switzerland and posted highlights from the trip online.

Also, on Ibrahim’s birthday in March, the 'Simmba' actress had penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her baby brother. She posted a video of Ibrahim inside the theatre, capturing a special moment from the special screening of his debut film, "Nadaaniyan."

Sara wrote, “My Baby Brother! @iakpataudi I promise to forever have your back and be your loudest cheerleader. You were always a star in my eyes… and now, God willing the whole world will see you shine, glow, explode. Happiest Birthday and welcome to the Movies this is just the beginning…”

--IANS

ps/