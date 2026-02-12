IANS Review: Bejoy Nambiar’s ‘Tu Yaa Main’ delivers a gripping Valentine’s date-fright experience

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Actors: Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav Genre: Romantic-thriller Platform: Theatres Release Date: February 13 Ratings: 4.5 Star

Read More

Bejoy Nambiar’s Tu Yaa Main opens on a tense note with two injured youngsters, played by Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, trapped inside a pool, fighting exhaustion and fear. The narrative then slips into a flashback, introducing two content creators from very different worlds. Miss Vanity is a popular digital influencer, while Maruti aka Aala Flowpara is a dreamer chasing validation, visibility and that one big collaboration.

What follows is a playful and flirty pursuit, with Maruti trying to catch Miss Vanity’s attention for a collaboration. The banter is quick, the attraction instant, and the dynamic feels unmistakably like a modern-day romance shaped by reels, ambition and social media world.

However, the sweetness is short-lived. What begins as a promising partnership soon turns into a survival nightmare when the duo find themselves stranded. The second half shifts gears dramatically as a menacing crocodile becomes the film’s most formidable force. Nambiar stages the confrontations with mounting tension, sharp pacing and immersive sound design, keeping the audience guessing till the very end. The central question, who survives?

Performances:

Shanaya Kapoor delivers a confident and assured performance in her second outing. Choosing a physically demanding and unconventional role, she sheds glamour for grit and holds her ground in high-intensity sequences.

Adarsh Gourav once again proves his versatility. As Maruti aka Aala Flowpara from Nalasopara, he captures the dialect, swagger and vulnerability of his character with ease. Beyond the performance, his musical moments add authenticity and depth.

Ansh and Parul Gulati lend solid support, while Amruta Khanvilkar’s special appearance adds intrigue to the narrative. Shrikant Mohan Yadav, as the investigating cop, makes his presence felt in limited but impactful scenes.

Direction:

Known for his edgy storytelling, Bejoy Nambiar crafts Tu Yaa Main with visual flair and narrative control. He effectively balances romance and terror, ensuring neither overwhelms the other. The crocodile is not merely a creature but a looming cinematic presence that drives the fear quotient. Nambiar also draws compelling performances from his lead pair, anchoring the spectacle in emotion.

Music:

The film’s album taps into underground hip-hop influences, resonating strongly with younger audiences. Tracks like Jee Liya and Aankhein Chaar lend softness to the romantic track, while the energetic 7 Bantaiz’s voice amplify the film’s youthful pulse. The background score heightens tension, enhancing the survival drama without overpowering it.

Backed by Aanand L Rai and Vinod Bhanushali, the film reflects a willingness to experiment within the thriller space. Their collaboration results in a survival drama that is visually mounted for the big screen and best experienced in a theatre setting.

--IANS

aa/