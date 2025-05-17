I don't check the number of kilos I have lost, says Vijay Sethupathi

Chennai, May 17 (IANS) Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who now looks fit as a fiddle after having lost a lot of weight, says he worked out consistently to lose the extra kilos for director Arumugakumar's eagerly-awaited romantic action drama, Ace, and jokingly admits that he never checks the number of kilos he's lost as doing so often leaves him depressed.

The versatile actor, who participated in a media conference called by the unit of the film, 'Ace', ahead of the film's release on May 23, was asked about his new slim look.

"I worked out quite a bit. Certain food items did not suit me. I made an effort to avoid them. I succeeded 70 per cent of the time in this attempt to avoid such food items. I failed around 30 per cent of the time and ended up eating these foods," he said with a smile.

To another question on how many kilos he had lost and the time period he had taken to lose that weight, Sethupathi said, "I also don't check the number of kilos I've lost because I get depressed when I see numbers. I only see if I can carry myself. Otherwise I don't check."

The actor then said,"My body weight does not stay constant. I lost weight and it increased again and then again, it went down. It has never been stable for me."

"It is only now that I have understood some facts. What we learn by ourselves is one thing and what science tells us is another thing. So, I have found out what science tells us about weight loss and then have gone about implementing it," the actor said and explained further.

"Science tells you that every individual's body requirements are different. One must take what is required for one's body and that is what I have done now."

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu, 'Ace' will also feature Rukmini Vasanth, B.S. Avinash, Divya Pillai, Babloo, and Rajkumar in pivotal roles. The film has been produced on a lavish scale by Arumugakumar under the banner of 7Cs Entertainment and is positioned as a commercial action entertainer.

The film’s cinematography has been handled by Karan Bahadur Rawat, with Justin Prabhakaran composing the songs and Sam C.S. scoring the background music. Editing for the film has been done by Fenny Oliver, and art direction has been overseen by A.K. Muthu.

Shot entirely in Malaysia, Ace has already garnered immense attention through its title teaser, glimpses, and songs, all of which have received an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers.

In January this year, the makers of the film released a glimpse video to mark the birthday of actor Vijay Sethupathi, much to the delight of the actor’s fans.

The film, which has raised huge expectations, is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on May 23 this year.

--IANS

mkr/