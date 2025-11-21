“I am a creation of God”: Sherlyn Chopra encourages everybody to embrace real bodies post breast implant removal

Mumbai Nov 21 (IANS) Actress Sherlyn Chopra has been in the news for quite some time over the removal of her breast implants. The actress, in a press conference today, on November 21, elaborated in detail over her drastic decision.

Addressing the press at the conference, Sherlyn Chopra said, “Today I am going to talk about why I chose to remove the implants. I had always thought that I was strong and always had a notion fixed in my head of “Bigger The Better” (Bade Achhe Lagte Hain).”

Showing the silicon implants that she recently got removed, Sherlyn said, “From 2021 until November 10, I was continuously struggling with chronic pain, chronic neck pain, shoulder pain, back pain, chest pain, shortness of breath, brain fog, and similar symptoms. I underwent numerous medical investigations, and it was discovered that the root cause was my heavy breast implants. You won’t believe it, but after having these heavy implants removed, I lost two kilograms. You can imagine the relief I felt. Not only did I get relief from the pain, but I also got rid of the artificial burden."

She added, "You can imagine how much relief I got after getting these implants removed. “In the pursuit of social media advice and views, we put our lives at risk by taking such irrational decisions. But now I don't want to involve my body in any of this. Enough is enough,” said Sherlyn.

She added, “The definition of ‘sex bomb’ or ‘bombshell’ has been set in today's society. The statistics of a 36-24-36 figure body have been set in mind. But who has set them? Why do we believe that statistics is an hourglass figure? And that anything other than that number is not perfect?”

She further asked, “Who decides what is a perfect figure and what is not? Enough is enough. It is high time that we start embracing our authenticity, our realness. It is high time that we start taking pride in who we really are and how far we have come. Maybe my breasts are small. Maybe my nose is small. Maybe this and that. But we can also think that whatever I am, I am a creation of God, and he loves me the way he has made me.”

For the uninitiated, Sherlyn Chopra got her breast implants removed a few days ago and further appealed to people to love themselves the way they are.

