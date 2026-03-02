Huma Qureshi reads books which ‘have nothing to do’ with her profession

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘Toxic’, has shared that she reads a lot of books which are nowhere related to her profession.

The actress attended ‘Women of Impact’ event, and spoke about her journey as an actress, early days and moulding herself with changing times.

Talking about moments of failures that almost broke her, Huma shared “Bahut saare hote hain. I think your early days when you don't know if the career you've chosen for yourself will really plan or pan out the way you want to. Lots of rejections. A lot of times I have been thrown out of movies and I discover it from the papers. Nobody even has the courtesy to even call and say maybe you have not made it”.

She also spoke on her aspiration of always becoming an actor right from her young days, the actress candidly shared “I think I have many interests and I have lots of passions but I think somehow being an actor, sort of is just like a great culmination of a lot of things. I am naturally curious about life, about people. I read books on a lot of subjects which have nothing to do with my current profession. I think acting is the best profession in the world, I get to live so many people in this one life and I get paid for it”.

Representing true women power was Major Swathi Kumar who also joined for a brief conversation at the stage of ‘Women of Impact’.

Encouraging young women who aspire to join the military and elaborating on the gender neutrality policy of the military, she said “In the military there is no thing as you are a man or a woman. It is gender neutral. And while we are being trained, you are training alongside the men and women because you are training as an officer and if you're a soldier, you are training as a soldier. And after your training also you are commissioned to particular tasks or roles. It's never that since you're a girl, who will be given this particular task”.

