Huma Qureshi raises the issue of limited screens given to ‘Single Salma’

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) The problem of allotment of limited screens to certain films doesn’t seem to stop. Actress-producer Huma Qureshi took to her social media recently, as she expressed concern over her film ‘Single Salma’ receiving limited screens across India upon its release.

Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, Huma wrote that for films like ‘Single Salma’, “the struggle is real”. She highlighted how smaller, content-driven projects often face challenges in securing adequate theatrical showcasing amidst big-budget and franchise-led releases.

She shared, “We don’t come with massive marketing spends or star-powered buzz, and that makes it harder for heartfelt, content-driven stories to find their place. The system still tends to favour the safer, bigger titles, when what we really need is a balance”.

Following her post, fans from across the country, including cities like Lucknow, Patna, Delhi, and Kolkata, have reached out to the actor, echoing her concern and urging theatre owners to increase the number of shows for Single Salma. Several moviegoers have also shared screenshots of unavailable or houseful shows, requesting a wider release to make the film accessible to more audiences.

Huma’s statement has sparked an important discussion within the industry about the need for a more equitable distribution system, where every well-told story, regardless of scale or star power, gets a fair chance to connect with viewers.

This is not the first time such an issue has been raised. Earlier, actor Harshvardhan Rane pointed at the similar issue during the release of his recent film ‘Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat’. The actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and wrote, “Being taken lightly fuels me, I am now used to being underestimated.” He added that “This same phenomenon occurred in February 2025, and now it’s happening again”, referring to the re-release of his film ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’.

--IANS

aa/