Huma Qureshi opens up about shooting for over 16 hours for the song Dil Thaam Ke from ‘Maalik’

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming film “Maalik” have released a brand-new track from the film’s album on social media.

Titled “Dil Thaam Ke,” the song features Huma Qureshi in a dynamic and high-energy performance. The foot-tapping number has been composed by the talented duo Sachin and Jigar, and the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It is sung by Rashmeet Kaur and Rana Majumdar.

Speaking about the song, Qureshi shared, “Having multiple films and shoots going on simultaneously, this was the cherry on the cake for me. Dancing is something I love so when Jayu spoke to me about it, it was a definitive yes. I thoroughly enjoyed performing on Dil Thaam Ke and audiences are going to see me in a super massy avatar. On the last day of shoot things spilled over .. and I ended up shooting for over 16 hours but it was totally worth it!! Working with my dear friend Raj is always an incredible experience and I can’t wait for audiences to see this one.”

The 'Double X' actress also reshared the song on Instagram, captioning it, “Kariye Maalik ke jashn mein Mallika @iamhumaq ka swagat, #DilThaamKe rahiye… aag lagne wali hai! Song out now. #Maalik se milne aa jaana 11 July ko sirf cinema gharon mein!.”

In the track, Huma Qureshi is seen showcasing her sizzling dances moves. The makers had earlier released the track “Naamumkin,” featuring Rajkummar Rao and the former Miss World, Manushi Chillar.

Directed by Pulkit, this action-packed entertainer boasts an ensemble cast, including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Medha Shankr, Huma Qureshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Swanand Kirkire in key roles. Produced by Kumar Taurani under Tips Films in collaboration with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films, “Maalik” is set to hit theatres on July 11 this year.

The film was announced on Rajkummar Rao’s 40th birthday. Sharing his first look poster, the actor had written, “Maalik ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi (Welcome to the world of #Maalik. The shoot has begun, and we will meet soon (sic).”

