Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan talks about her battle with alcohol and junk food addiction 

Mumbai Jan 29 (IANS) Sunaina Roshan, sister of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, recently shared a video on her social media account where has opened up about her personal battle with addiction and struggle with alcohol, junk food and sweets. She stated how admitting the problem and accepting it became very tough a life-changing moment.

Reflecting on her journey, Sunaina in the video said, “The hardest thing I ever did was admit that I had a problem, but it changed everything.”

She highlighted how addiction often goes unnoticed, adding, “Addiction can take many forms, food, alcohol, even habits we don’t realise we’re clinging to.”

Sharing details of her experience, she revealed that she battled alcoholism along with an unhealthy relationship with sweets and junk food. “I struggled with alcoholism and at one point an unhealthy relationship with sweets and junk food. It wasn’t easy,” admitted Hrithik's sister.

However, Sunaina further stressed that the right approach and a solid support system played a crucial role in her recovery. “With the right mindset, support and the courage to talk about it, I was able to pull myself out,” she said. Sunaina further while emphasising that addiction should not become one’s identity, said, “Addiction does not define you, but it does demand that you face it.”

Encouraging others who may be dealing with similar struggles, Sunaina emphasized on the importance of seeking help and being patient with oneself during the tough journey. “You don’t have to do it alone. It’s not about perfection, it’s about progress,” she said.

She concluded her message with a note of strength and urged people to take the process smoothly and slowly, with recovery being one step at a time. “Don’t be afraid to reach out for support. You are unbreakable,” she added.

To this, Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan took to the comments section of the video and commended Sunaina’s strength and spirit.

For the uninitiated, Sunaina Roshan, daughter of Bollywood star Rakesh Roshan, has often opened up about her long and difficult health journey over the years. She has previously battled serious medical issues, including cancer and a brain condition, emerging victorious and healthy.

---IANS

rd/