Hrithik Roshan wishes Saba Azad on her birthday: Being a good partner to you is my favourite thing

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan took to his social media account on the first of November to wish his partner and actress Saba Azad on her birthday.

Sharing an arousing post featuring an umpteen number of pictures of them together, Hrithik penned a beautiful caption. He wrote, “From everything I reach for, dream of, and do, being a good partner to you is my all-time favourite thing to do. Happy birthday, my love... @sabazad #Ilovethewaylove teachesmethruyou"

For the uninitiated, Hrithik and Saba made their 'mujhhe' public at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in 2022. Hrithik has also introduced Saba to his family, and she is often seen at gatherings.

Saba also shares a cordial relationship with Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Recently, the couple took to their social media accounts and shared a joint post as they shared loved-up pictures from their vacation. In the pictures, the couple was seen dressed up in woollens and sharing cosy moments as the two embraced in a hug for the last picture.

However, they did not disclose the location, but going by the looks of the pictures shared, it seems like they are vacationing in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. They wrote in the caption, “Nothing better than winter walking.” Hrithik and Saba’s relationship began quietly before stepping into the public eye in early 2022. Their first public appearance together was after a dinner date in Mumbai, sparking widespread curiosity.

For the uninitiated, Saba is an actor-musician and is known for ‘Rocket Boys’ and the electro-funk band Madboy/Mink. The actress recently received great reviews for her musical Songs of Paradise.

She will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap's Bandar. It also stars Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol in important roles.

–IANS

rd/