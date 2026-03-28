Hrithik Roshan tell son Hrehaan what adulthood is 'really' for as he turns 20

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Actor Hrithik Roshan has a very special message for son Hrehaan as he turned 20 years old on Saturday.

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Wishing him on his special day with a lovely post on social media, Hrithik explained to his son what adulthood is really for.

The 'War' actor said that adulthood is all about being responsible, steady, and wise just enough so that the child inside you can enjoy moments of pure joy from time to time.

Sharing a gamut of throwback photos and videos on his official Instagram handle, Hrithik wrote, "As you step into adulthood, here’s a gentle reminder of what it’s really for. To build a life strong enough…Responsible enough...Steady enough…wise enough…..So the child inside you keeps finding moments of unbridled laughter, Moments of pure joy, Smiles of quiet satisfaction, and freedom enough to fly. That’s the job. Nothing more. Nothing less. So good luck, you adult. (sic)".

The 'Guzaarish' actor further told the birthday boy that while it is the adult within us who navigates the way, it is the child who decides the destination. "Remember—The adult steers the boat. But the child… is the captain. “O captain, my captain.” Is better applied here. Happy 20th birthday Ray... my son. Above are examples of what your captain has always looked like", he went on to add.

Moreover, Hrithik's former wife and Hrehaan's mother, Sussanne Khan, also compiled a heartfelt birthday wish for him with a video montage of his childhood memories accompanied by some recent glimpses.

Her nostalgic birthday wish for Hrehaan went, "RAY MY JAAN… You ARE My Greatest Blessing of Life.. My Hrehaan, my first born son.. there is no greater joy then to be your and Ridzo’s mom.. the Man you have grown into makes me feel so so proud and grateful. I love you madlyyyy… welcome to your 20’s My SonShine".

--IANS

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