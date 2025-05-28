Hrithik Roshan teams up with ‘K.G.F.’ makers Hombale Films for his upcoming project

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is joining forces with one the biggest production houses of India for an upcoming project.

While the two are collaborating for the first time, the details and the nature are kept well under the wraps. It’s not clear as to in what capacity Hrithik has joined the project.

Talking about the collaboration, Hrithik shared, "Hombale has been home to some very unique stories over the years. I'm looking forward to partner with them and deliver a cinematic experience for our audience. We are dreaming big, and committed to bringing the vision to life”.

Talking about the same, the founder Vijay Kiragandur shared "Very happy with this collaboration. At Hombale Films, our purpose is to tell stories that inspire and transcend boundaries. Partnering with Hrithik Roshan is a step forward in realizing that vision, crafting a film where intensity meets imagination on a grand scale. We are committed to delivering an experience that is both powerful and timeless”.

Hombale Films is one production house that has emerged as one of the biggest content creators in India, delivering blockbuster pan-India films over the past few years with titles like ‘KGF’ Chapter 1 & Chapter 2, ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’, and ‘Kantara’. They have not only set a new benchmark in storytelling but have also consistently delivered box office successes.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan is one of the biggest and most beloved superstars in the country. With his distinct personality, incredible on-screen presence, and flawless acting, he has delivered some of the industry's biggest hits. He also boasts one of the strongest upcoming lineups, with ‘War 2’ and ‘Krrish 4’, both highly anticipated by fans.

