Hrithik Roshan says 'you helped me find my way' in a heartfelt tribute to late filmmaker MM Baig

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Actor Hrithik Roshan used social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to Veteran filmmaker M M Baig, who passed away at his home in Andheri West in Mumbai at the age of 70.

Hrithik shared that he will forever be thankful to the late filmmaker for being a pillar of support for him during his initial days in the industry.

The 'War' actor credited M M Baig for helping him with his speech and also playing a crucial role in shaping him as an actor.

Hrithik revealed that he continues to practise the lessons taught by M M Baig to this day.

Offering his condolences to the Baig family in a nostalgic post, the 'Guzaarish' actor penned on social media, "My dear Baigji, I will forever be grateful to you for being the teacher I so needed at the start of my journey as an actor. You helped me gain confidence over my speech and delivery ... you were instrumental in shaping the actor in me. For helping me overcome my shyness , at the same time empowering my vulnerability. I was lost. And you helped me find my way . Back when I was only 18years old. I still practice the lessons to this day. I will miss you. Rest in peace, my teacher - M.M Baig. My thoughts and prayers for the Baig family. (sic)"

M M Baig commenced his journey in the entertainment industry as an assistant to J Om Prakash, Vimal Kumar, and Rakesh Roshan on multiple movies, including Govinda’s "Aadmi Khilona Hai", "Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii", and "Karz Chukana Hai", Anil Kapoor-led, "Kala Bazaar" and "Kishen Kanhaiya", to name just a few.

Continuing his journey as an independent director, M M Baig made two films - Naseeruddin Shah’s "Massom Gawah" in 1990, which has not been released till now, and "Chhoti Bahu" in 1994, featuring Shilpa Shirodkar.

