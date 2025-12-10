Hrithik Roshan reveals the ‘best sci-fi book’ he has ever read

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is impressed by a book that he recently read. On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of the 2021 novel ‘Project Hail Mary’ written by Andy Weir.

The book has been adapted for the screen helmed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller from a screenplay written by Drew Goddard.

The actor also penned a long note in the caption, he wrote, “The Best sci-fi book ever! ( I've only read 2) Hope the movie lives up to this. The trailer was good in the sense that they didn't really "show" anything”.

He further mentioned, “Ryan gosling looks and acts unbelievably good as Mr. Grace. Don't see this coming naturally to him (or me) Not so sure about his space friend though. Damn I hope they get him right. What an amazing read tho !! Super stuff”.

‘Project Hail Mary’ follows the story of an astronaut awakening aboard a distant spacecraft with no memory of who he is or why he’s there. Gradually, he realizes that Earth faces an existential threat, the Sun is dying.

His mission becomes humanity’s last hope, he must travel across interstellar space to uncover a solution. Along the way, he forges an extraordinary friendship with a benevolent alien companion, offering hope in the darkest of circumstances.

The film combines hard-science speculation, survival drama, and an emotional core built around trust and interspecies camaraderie. Produced by Amazon MGM Studios ‘Project Hail Mary’ is scheduled to release on March 20, 2026.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in ‘War 2’, which was critically and commercially panned. The film dented the YRF spy-universe effectively denting one of the most compelling films of the spy-universe.

--IANS

aa/