Hrithik Roshan pens reflective note inspired by Wendell Berry: 'Finally I am free'

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan wrote a profound reflective note, drawing inspiration from American poet and environmentalist Wendell Berry, and spoke about change, freedom and self-realisation.

The actor took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he shared a string of images of himself surrounded by nature, including snow-capped mountains, a serene lake and a clear blue sky. He posted a poetic note expressing an awakening to self and nature.

“It is upon me now, in front of me. The unmistakable essence of myself in the things I see. Change is coming. Long overdue The world is churning anew,” Hrithik said.

Reflecting on transformation and inner liberation, he added: “In the presence of still water, in the wild things around me. I see the nakedness shedding its covers coming out to be free. Free.. like wild things like me..”

The note concluded on a contemplative tone: And I feel above me the day-blind stars waiting with their light. And for a time I rest in the grace of the world, Finally I am free. Inspired by the works of – Wendell Berry.”

Hrithik was last seen in War 2, an action-thriller film directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and sequel to the 2019 film War. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, N.T.R Jr. and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, alongside Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

It follows Kabir Dhaliwal, a former RAW agent who goes rogue and becomes a major threat to national security, and a special units officer, Vikram Chelapathi, who is assigned to neutralize him.

In other news, Hrithik had shared a glimpse of his unique 'post workout meal' earlier this month.

His post-workout meal included an interesting mix of Jowar roti(s) with Bhindi, Beetroot, Baingan, Papdi, Lauki, egg white, and daal.

Dropping a snap of the appetizing and healthy plate on his official Instagram handle, Hrithik penned the caption, "The most unlikely post workout meal? Jowar roti(s)with Bhindi, Beet root, Baingan, Papdi, Lauki, and egg white + daal ( one of my fav quirks) (sic)."

He further asked his Insta Family, "What's the most quirkiest food craving u guys have? Mine is the #indianmishmash Uff... is there anything better."

